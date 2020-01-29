Pretoria - The Red Ants accompanied by the Tshwane Metro Police and other law agencies have cut short the stay of illegal occupants at Extension 5 flats in Mamelodi.
The illegal occupants are residents of Mamelodi and Nellmapius who invaded about 550 rental houses in Mamelodi east in December.
The evicted occupants, however, were unhappy with the eviction and said the flats belonged to them.
And while illegal residents were evicted the rightful owners queued up inside the flats with occupation certificates to collect their keys.
Evicted residents also complained that the Red Ants damaged their furniture and accused them of stealing their valuables.