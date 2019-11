WATCH: Refugees at UN offices in Brooklyn taken away by bus









Refugees at the UN offices are being removed by bus including a boy on a stretcher who fainted. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi Pretoria - Police have pounced on the refugees at the United Nations High Commission office in Brooklyn. There’s a bus that is taking them away but there is confusion as to where they are going. Information received said to the Brooklyn police station and the Pretoria Showgrounds. Some of them were reluctant, throwing rocks and resisting to go inside the bus, while some rushed to take up the opportunity. A boy has fainted as a result of all the commotion and fighting.

Women and children are crying as they salvage their belongings.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Refugees are loaded on to a bus at the UN High Commision. Video: Sakhile Ndlazi





It’s chaos as Waterkloof Street has been blocked with a heavy police presence, ambulances and the fire brigade.

Numerous people have also been arrested in the process.

Yesterday the refugees outside the UN High Commission office found refuge inside the office grounds.

From about 10am refugees found a new home after the commission’s gate opened briefly and the majority of them who have been camping out for the past three weeks rushed inside.

This comes after Gauteng High Court, Pretoria ordered them three days to vacate the area.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Muna Mireille, says she’s been in SA for 27 years. Her 3 month old daughter is missing after police pounced on her. She is from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Video: Sakhile Ndlazi





It is not sure exactly when they would have have to move, as Judge Natvarlil Ranchod ordered that the three days start once his order was served on them.

The sheriff of the court was ordered to serve the order by affixing copies at regular intervals on the fences and lampposts on Waterkloof Road, as well as at the entrance to the UN office.

The police and the metro police were meanwhile ordered to accompany the sheriff to serve the order.

Judge Ranchod further ordered that the organs of state - the City of Tshwane, home affairs and the police - have to engage with the refugees to ascertain their identities and to establish who is legally in the country and who is not.

Pretoria News