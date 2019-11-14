WATCH: Refugees force their way inside UN offices in Brooklyn









Refugees inside the United Nations High Commission in Brooklyn. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi Pretoria - Refugees camping outside the United Nations High Commission office have now found refuge inside the office. From about 10am refugees found a new home after the commission’s gate open briefly and the majority of them who have been camping out for the past three weeks rushed inside. At this point it is not clear if the commission opened the gates themselves or it was a mistake, but be that as it may refugees are settled and are using the space around the office blocks for proper shelter. Some are safely tucked away under the car ports, others are setting up home in the corridors, while others have already started doing their laundry on the embankments. To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Refugees inside the United Nations High Commission in Brooklyn. Video: Sakhile Ndlazi

Most of the refugee's belongings still remain outside and they are asking passers by to hand them over to them over the fence. Waterkloof Street is now vacant with only cardboard boxes, a few belongings and other debris.

Leader of the refugees Aline Bukuru said they charged inside the offices because they are scared for their lives and heard that the police were coming to evacuate them from the street.

“We want to be safe. There’s lots of small and young children among us so we need to protect ourselves.

That’s why we let ourselves in here,” she said.

Security guards inside the premises look visibly terrified as they are huddled in one corner while the refugees chant and sing.

This comes after the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria ordered them to vacate the area in three days.

It is not sure exactly when they will have to move, as Judge Natvarlil Ranchod ordered that the three days start once his order was served on them.

The sheriff of the court is ordered to serve the order by affixing copies at regular intervals on the fences and lampposts on Waterkloof Road, as well as at the entrance to the UN office.

The police and the metro police were meanwhile ordered to accompany the sheriff to serve the order.

This is done due for safety concerns.

The order must also be read to the refugees via a loudspeaker at the UN office.

Judge Ranchod further ordered that the organs of state - the City of Tshwane, home affairs and the police - have to engage with the refugees to ascertain their identities and to establish who is legally in the country and who is not

