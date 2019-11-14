Pretoria - Refugees camping outside the United Nations High Commission office have now found refuge inside the office.
From about 10am refugees found a new home after the commission’s gate open briefly and the majority of them who have been camping out for the past three weeks rushed inside.
At this point it is not clear if the commission opened the gates themselves or it was a mistake, but be that as it may refugees are settled and are using the space around the office blocks for proper shelter.
Some are safely tucked away under the car ports, others are setting up home in the corridors, while others have already started doing their laundry on the embankments.
Most of the refugee's belongings still remain outside and they are asking passers by to hand them over to them over the fence.
Waterkloof Street is now vacant with only cardboard boxes, a few belongings and other debris.