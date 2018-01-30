Pretoria - The Pretoria Magistrate's Court released 21 reservist soldiers who were arrested by the military police on Tuesday morning for planning to picket outside the Commercial Crimes Court where a senior soldier was appearing for allegedly selling jobs to reservists.





The group’s legal representative Neo Chokoe said her clients were going to sue the state for unlawful arrest which made them spend a night in the military police station’s cells in Thaba Tshwane.





The reservists were arrested despite having obtained certified permission to protest peacefully outside the court between 8am and 2pm from the Pretoria Magistrate's Court in December.





"We were only read our rights after 5:30pm yesterday since we were arrested in the morning. We were only given food at 9:45pm last night and we were very hungry.





Reservist soldiers celebrate outside the Pretoria Magistrate's Court after they were released. Video: James Mahlokwane







"We did not do anything wrong but wanted to protest against a man arrested for selling reservists jobs. We were arrested for basically speaking against corruption," said one of the reservists.





Chokoe said: “A lawsuit will be opened against the state because this arrest was just intimidation. The prosecutors today could not show me a charge sheet and the case was not even enrolled. We just heard that they would be charged for picketing. My clients were basically just supposed to be released on warning, not to spend a night in jail for something that’s not even an offence,”





The Hawks confirmed that they had indeed arrested a senior member of the army in an entrapment where he was given a bribe of R2000 and he allegedly agreed to receive R8000 later, when the reservist started working.





The reservists said this arrest was important to them for exposing the corruption in the army. They said corruption cheated them of calls to go to work and subsequently they could not afford to make ends meet.





Chokoe said the military police had no good reason to arrest the reservists and that was why the court did not make them appear before the magistrate.



