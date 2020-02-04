WATCH: Renovations for Early Childhood Development Centres in Mamelodi, Atteridgeville









Pretoria - City of Tshwane officials and councillors embarked on a three-day renovation operation of Early Childhood Development Centres in Mamelodi and Atteridgeville. The mission which started on Tuesday at Itireleng pre-school in Mamelodi West saw the City’s officials cleaning, painting and gardening. Ward 38 Councillor Pretty Sebotsane said the Itireleng pre-school was under threat of being closed due to crime however parents didn't want that because it had been in service for many years. She said the City of Tshwane ran 10 Early Childhood Development Centres with five in Mamelodi and five in Atteridgeville. The children were moved temporarily to another centre for the day while parents, members of the Expanded Public Works Programme, Rapid Response and other ward councillors helped to get the facility fixed. To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Acting Principal of Itireleng Pre-school in Mamelodi west Takalani Mulaudzi says she is satisfied with the renovations that are taking place. Video: Chelsea Ntuli “When they wanted to close down the school it was due to the many burglaries that were taking place and it was putting the children in danger. "Our main problem is that we don't have security. The teachers here are very passionate about children and myself too and we want to make this place look like there are children who are actually learning in a conducive environment,” she said. The school has for several years now been subjected to criminals breaking in and Ward 17 councillor Absalom Boroto said the problem started when the DA became in charge and removed security companies that were in the city.

He claimed that most of the municipality facilities did not have security causing the crime to increase and Itireleng pre-school was an example of that.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video City of Tshwane officials and councillors renovate Itireleng pre-school in Mamelodi west. Video: Chelsea Ntuli





He said the school has been inspected and they would have professional teams to replace smashed windows, fix electrical appliances, plumbing, and change the locks.

“We cannot close down a school because of theft. We need to bring security measures in place so that we can be able to keep on developing our children.

"These are our future matriculants and we need to get to a stage where all schools get a 100% pass rate but it will have to start here at the pre-schools which is crucial for the foundation of education,” he said.

He said funding for the Early Childhood Development Centres would be prioritised as soon as they had their budget adjustment.

He added that they would like to see an Early Childhood Development Centre in each and every ward and they would also make sure that each Early Childhood Development Centre that the municipality was currently running had security.

Acting Principal Takalani Mulaudzi said she was very pleased with renovations and that the children would love it as well.

She said their challenge was that they were short staffed with only two teachers in place.

The school has three classes and about 28 children however Mulaudzi said that number could change because they were still running the process of admissions.

The operation will continue tomorrow at Magobatho pre-school Mamelodi and at Itumeleng Pre-school in Atteridgeville on Thursday to address challenges the centers are also facing.

