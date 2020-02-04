Pretoria - City of Tshwane officials and councillors embarked on a three-day renovation operation of Early Childhood Development Centres in Mamelodi and Atteridgeville. The mission which started on Tuesday at Itireleng pre-school in Mamelodi West saw the City’s officials cleaning, painting and gardening.
Ward 38 Councillor Pretty Sebotsane said the Itireleng pre-school was under threat of being closed due to crime however parents didn't want that because it had been in service for many years.
She said the City of Tshwane ran 10 Early Childhood Development Centres with five in Mamelodi and five in Atteridgeville.
The children were moved temporarily to another centre for the day while parents, members of the Expanded Public Works Programme, Rapid Response and other ward councillors helped to get the facility fixed.
“When they wanted to close down the school it was due to the many burglaries that were taking place and it was putting the children in danger.
"Our main problem is that we don't have security. The teachers here are very passionate about children and myself too and we want to make this place look like there are children who are actually learning in a conducive environment,” she said.
The school has for several years now been subjected to criminals breaking in and Ward 17 councillor Absalom Boroto said the problem started when the DA became in charge and removed security companies that were in the city.