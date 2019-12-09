Pretoria - The Gauteng Acting MEC for Social Development Panyaza Lesufi is in Mamelodi where Ward 28 residents have been badly affected by flooding.
He said they would be assisting the affected residents for the next 48 hours.
“We have unleashed all our resources, in terms of emergency vehicles, food and blankets,” he said.
Lesufi said no casualties were reported, but a lot of people were stuck in their shacks and some at the river banks.
More than 700 shacks at an informal settlement in Eerste Fabrieke, Mamelodi, have been swept away.