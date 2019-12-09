WATCH: Rescue operation underway after 700 shacks swept away in Mamelodi flood









Pretoria - The Gauteng Acting MEC for Social Development Panyaza Lesufi is in Mamelodi where Ward 28 residents have been badly affected by flooding. He said they would be assisting the affected residents for the next 48 hours. “We have unleashed all our resources, in terms of emergency vehicles, food and blankets,” he said. Lesufi said no casualties were reported, but a lot of people were stuck in their shacks and some at the river banks. More than 700 shacks at an informal settlement in Eerste Fabrieke, Mamelodi, have been swept away.

From around 9am, floods wreaked havoc in the informal settle which is boarded by a large river.

EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said: “We've got a number of shack dwellers trapped there because of the high levels of water.

"A number of them are on rooftops, but we have emergency services and water technicians there," said Mabaso.

"Earlier we had reports that two children had been swept away by the water in that area, but it is not yet confirmed."

Displaced shack dwellers would be given alternative accommodation at Mamelodi Hall, he said.

Meanwhile more than 30 people were stranded at the Centurion Lake Hotel because of flooding in the area, Tshwane emergency services said.

“I can confirm that we have also learnt of an evacuation taking place at the hotel.

"Earlier when we spoke to management they had moved to the upper floors. The flooding is on the ground floor,” said Mabaso.

The parking lot at OUTsurance in Centurion is also flooded.

