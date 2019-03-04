Residents protest at the local municipal offices in Komane street in Atteridgeville. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi

Pretoria - Residents are protesting in front of the local municipal offices in Komane Street in Atteridgeville. Schools are also affected as pupils couldn’t get to school.

The people say they are tired of high electricity prices and hey are demanding to be addressed by Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa over several issues relating to services especially high electricity bills.

Several roads have been barricaded with rocks and burning tyres.

The streets affected include WF Nkomo, Kalafong Road, Lotus Gardens and the N4.

A scholar transport driver said motorists have been turned away from the entrance of Atteridgeville by men wearing balaclavas.

Gauteng police's Mavela Masondo, says the police were deployed to the area after violent protest broke out.

Mare-Lise Fourie, Tshwane MMC for Finance said: “We have been working on service delivery interventions in Tshwane”.

Atteridgeville police spokesperson Mapula Rikhotso said the residents were protesting about the high municipality rates in the township.

“We have managed to calm the situation down and cleared all the roads,” she said.

So far no injuries or arrests have been reported.

