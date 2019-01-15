The protesters damaged a police nyala in Mooiplaats. Picture: Bongani Shilubane

Pretoria - Protesting residents have tipped over a police nyala during an overnight protest in Mooiplaats. Roads are barricaded, tyres burnt and several vehicles damaged during the protest on the R55.

Police are monitoring the situation in Olievenhoutbosch where the R55 was blocked with rocks and tyres following an overnight protest.

The protests are related to service delivery grievances in Mooiplaats and the “illegal” occupation of RDP houses in Olivenhoutbosch, in extension 27.

The protest is centred around the allocation of about 5 000 RDP houses, with many residents claiming that people from outside their community have been given keys.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Police disperse protesters in Mooiplaats. Video: Sakhile Ndlazi





“We were here first. We are waiting for houses,” an angry local resident told the Pretoria News.

“The heart of the matter is that people are unhappy that others move to their area and will be receiving houses before they do,” he added.

Police fired rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas and have managed to clear the road and traffic is slowly flowing.

The livid residents say they won’t stop until President Ramaphosa comes to address them.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Chairperson of Sanco, Petrus Chabalala. Video: Sakhile Ndlazi





Petrus Chabalala the chairperson of SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) said all the officials including the Premier, MEC and MMC have failed them.

“We want the president to come and see us since his delegates have failed us,” he said.

Pretoria News