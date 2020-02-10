WATCH: Roads closed by Ga-Rankuwa residents protesting neglect of township









Children to take part in a service delivery protest in Ga-Rankuwa. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/ANA Pretoria - Children jumped in to take part in a service delivery protest in Ga-Rankuwa as the community united and closed roads calling for the City of Tshwane to end the neglect of the township. The youngsters who missed school could he seen starting their own fires, burning tyres, tree branches and putting ruble on the streets this morning. This all happened as the community said they've been neglected for far too long and their roads have deteriorated further than ever before. The community called for an urgent upgrade of their roads, fixing of constant electricity problems, the cutting of overgrown grass and immediate intervention to end illegal dumping. The youngsters who turned motorists away on the main road passing the Tshwane University of Technology's Ga-Rankuwa campus said they want their township to have roads.

They said no motorists would drive passed their fires.

Two community leaders who asked not to be named, spoke to the Pretoria News outside the community hall while other leaders engaged MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning Isak Pietersen.

They said this was the first time the people of Ga-Rankuwa united like this to shutdown the township.

"Ga-Rankuwa is one of the most peaceful townships, people must have been upset to do this.

"You always hear of protests and shutdowns in townships like Soshanguve, Mamelodi and others but nothing from here. This means our people have seen they've been neglected for way too long."

Ward 30 councillor Jabulani Rammushi and other leaders came out of the leadership meeting with Pietersen and told the crowd to disperse and temporarily suspend the protest.

He said an agreement was reached with the MMC that he'll engage the City's mayoral committee and mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and they'll come and discuss plans of intervention with the community on Wednesday.

Although people were instructed to temporarily suspend the shutdown, many groups of people continued gathering on the sides of the roads and watched motorists turn away.

Rocks and rubble piled on the roads were also not removed.

