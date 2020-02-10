Pretoria - Children jumped in to take part in a service delivery protest in Ga-Rankuwa as the community united and closed roads calling for the City of Tshwane to end the neglect of the township.
The youngsters who missed school could he seen starting their own fires, burning tyres, tree branches and putting ruble on the streets this morning.
This all happened as the community said they've been neglected for far too long and their roads have deteriorated further than ever before.
The community called for an urgent upgrade of their roads, fixing of constant electricity problems, the cutting of overgrown grass and immediate intervention to end illegal dumping.
The youngsters who turned motorists away on the main road passing the Tshwane University of Technology's Ga-Rankuwa campus said they want their township to have roads.