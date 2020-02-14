Pretoria - Ward 90 residents from Rosslyn have demanded surrounding companies employ young people from the community.
A group of about a hundred members from the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) took to the streets and marched to Automotive Supplier Park in Rosslyn.
They delivered a memorandum that stated they want unemployed youth in the community to be employed by the companies at the industrial park.
Regional Chairperson of Sanco Abram Mahishishi said the companies were right next to them yet the people of that community were dying of hunger.
“These companies have what we call corporate social investment, which means they should invest into the community.