Samwu workers protest in Madiba Street. Picture: Chelsea Ntuli

Pretoria - Acting City of Tshwane mayor, Abel Tau, has condemned the protest by workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), labeling it "unprotected and illegal". Tau spoke to the Pretoria News minutes before he entered into a meeting with the union representatives on Monday afternoon.

Union secretary Mpho Tladinyane said the City agreed to meet with them due to pressure exerted by the striking workers, who demanded an 18% salary hike across the board.

He said the union won't back down on the demand by workers.

The two parties last Friday negotiated during the Local Labour Forum meeting together with Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union.

Samwu regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane speaks to journalists outside Tshwane House. Video: Rapula Moatshe

However, their attempts to break the deadlock on salaries collapsed due to their differing views on the matter.

Tau said the City proposed for conciliatory talks with Samwu at the South African Local Government Bargaining Council bargaining council.

He said that the municipality was committed to resolving the issue.

Condemning the strike, he said: "It is an illegal strike. They have not applied for a strike."

Regarding the 18 percent pay increases, he said: "There is no basis for what they are demanding.

"There is no way we will consider that."

Tau said the stance by the City was because of the fact that positions in the City were different and it would be irrational to implement salary increase across the board.

"We do want to engage. We are not being arrogant but we are simply following the letter of the law," he said.

Mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane said: "This is an unlawful activity, which should be condemned in the strongest terms.

"The current disruption which has brought the city’s services to an abrupt halt is opportunistic and undermines its stability."

She said the City was available to participate in arbitration processes at the South African Local Government Bargaining Council.

"However, the onus is on unions to declare a dispute – a step they are yet to make," Taunyane said.

She pointed fingers at the Samwu-affiliated workers for resorting to "thuggery and disorderliness", instead of resolving the matter by presenting their demands at a legitimate forum.

"The City’s law enforcement agencies are on the scene to ensure that the culprits are apprehended and to restore law and order," Taunyane said.

Meanwhile rubbish bins are being trashed on Madiba street. Waste trucks and busses are still blocking the roads preventing taxis and A Re Yeng busses from transporting passengers

Municipality workers are saying they have been waiting for their salaries since 2017 and that they have no intention of leaving until thy get their money.

Pretoria News