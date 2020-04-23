WATCH: SANDF, police check permits at roadblock on R80 highway into Pretoria CBD

Pretoria - Members of the SANDF descended on Pretoria this morning to monitor and enforce law and order on the R80 highway into the CBD. Motorists were surprised by a heavy police presence as the SAPS and the metro police joined forces with the soldiers for the operation. Motorists and their passengers were asked to produce travel permits or were hit with merciless fines for breaking strict lockdown regulations. This came while some concerned residents were still complaining about people who seemed to be roaming around the CBD without permission. The officers ensured that every vehicle they let through had the permission to head into town. Passengers in taxes were also asked to produce their identification and permits.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The SANDF and police at a roadblock on the R80 highway into the Pretoria CBD. Video: James Mahlokwane





The officers were also ensuring that passengers were seated in accordance with regulations meant to minimise unnecessary contact, and possible spread of the Covid-19.

Motorist Mike Smit complemented the officers for the great work to ensure that people were not doing as they pleased.

“This is really great to see and we as the people of Tshwane, complying with lockdown, are happy to see the police and soldiers do this.

“People who are not in essential services have no reason to be on the streets unless it’s an emergency or they need to go and buy food. Those found taking chances should be arrested because they are making things worse,” he said.

Police spokesperson brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said: “While the greater majority of people are complying with the lockdown, there are still people that are not.

“We are on an ongoing basis identifying areas where there is limited compliance and we are intensifying patrols and increasing roadblocks by our joint security forces.

The SANDF and police at a roadblock on the R80 highway into the Pretoria CBD. Picture: James Mahlokwane





“We are continuously urging people to provide us with information through our crime stop number 086 00 10111 or through the MySAPSApp.”

Naidoo said residents who spot non-compliance should not hesitate to inform the police because information will be treated with the strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.

Pretoria News