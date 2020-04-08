WATCH: SANDF's General Solly Shoke tells soldiers in Tshwane 'do your work, no matter what'

Pretoria - General Solly Shoke of the SANDF didn’t mince his words when he told soldiers to perform their duties thoroughly despite negative publicity.

He was speaking at the parade briefing and a prayer session at the Tshwane Regiment in Thaba Tshwane. Shoke told the soldiers who will be sporadically deployed around Pretoria to “do their work, no matter what it took”.

I know that there might have been negative articles in the media where soldiers are being accused of abusing people. I’d like to say the opposite is true. I have been receiving messages from all walks of life where people were commending the SANDF and the police for the good work that they have been doing.

"We are on a mission to protect 57 million people against an invisible enemy at all costs,” he said.

General Solly Shoke of the SANDF addresses soldiers at Thaba Tshwane. Video: Sakhile Ndlazi





He did however act on those who were accused of using unreasonable force on civilians but in the same breath warned the public that they shouldn’t test the patience of the SANDF.

He was accompanied by Chaplain General of the SANDF, Brigadier General (Rev) Monwabisi Jamangile.