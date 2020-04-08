WATCH: SANDF's General Solly Shoke tells soldiers in Tshwane 'do your work, no matter what'
Pretoria - General Solly Shoke of the SANDF didn’t mince his words when he told soldiers to perform their duties thoroughly despite negative publicity.
He was speaking at the parade briefing and a prayer session at the Tshwane Regiment in Thaba Tshwane. Shoke told the soldiers who will be sporadically deployed around Pretoria to “do their work, no matter what it took”.
I know that there might have been negative articles in the media where soldiers are being accused of abusing people. I’d like to say the opposite is true. I have been receiving messages from all walks of life where people were commending the SANDF and the police for the good work that they have been doing.
"We are on a mission to protect 57 million people against an invisible enemy at all costs,” he said.
He did however act on those who were accused of using unreasonable force on civilians but in the same breath warned the public that they shouldn’t test the patience of the SANDF.
He was accompanied by Chaplain General of the SANDF, Brigadier General (Rev) Monwabisi Jamangile.
There was also an entourage consisting of SANDF members, the Chaplain General and various senior military commanders.
The formalities were preceded by a visit to various roadblocks around Pretoria where SANDF soldiers are deployed in support of other law enforcement officials.
First stop was the Carousel Plaza on the N1.
The aim of the visit was to engage with the soldiers with the intent to boost their moral and to strengthen their steadfastness in supporting Government efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus and to ensure that the citizens feel safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.
* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.
** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za
Pretoria News