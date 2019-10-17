WATCH: Security guards who want to be insourced protest with EFF at Tshwane House









Outsourced security guards with the EFF during a protest at Tshwane House. Picture: Rapula Moatshe Pretoria - Led by the EFF in Tshwane, outsourced security guards took to the streets of Pretoria to put pressure on mayor Stevens Mokgalapa to speed up a process to insource them. They demanded that Mokgalapa must follow in the footsteps of his counterpart, mayor of Joburg Herman Mashaba by insourcing security guards in the City of Tshwane. Regional EFF chairperson, Moaferika Mabogwana said: "If the mayor is confused and does not know what to do, he must take reference from (Joburg Mayor) Herman Mashaba. "He is going to assist him because Mashaba when he implemented insourcing there was never a 'smackdown' in Joburg." To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Outsourced security guards with the EFF during a protest at Tshwane House. Video: Rapula Moatshe

He accused Mokgalapa of wanting to start a "smackdown" by calling for all the security vacancies to be advertised. "We know that when you invite the security guards of the whole country to come and apply in Tshwane that you are inviting problems.

"Do away with all HR processes because already these people are vetted by Sira.

"You can't become a security gueard when you have a criminal record. Sira has already vetted you," he said.

He said there was over a billion rand set aside to implement insourcing in the municipality.

Mabogwana took a swipe at the MMC for Safety and Security, Karen Mayer, who accompanied Mokgalapa, for trying to deny the EFF a permission to march.

"This white lady here does not have a good relationship with the people she represents.

"She is very arrogant. She declared a battle against the EFF. We are saying as the executive we no longer want her as the MMC of Safety and Security," he said.

Mokgalapa, who received their memorandum of demand at Tshwane House, told protesters that he was called "an action man".

He promised that he would respond in seven days.

"I am going to look into your memorandum and I will engage with your leaders.

"There is a lot of work in Tshwane and we need to hold hands with each other to make it a prosperous city," he said.

Pretoria News