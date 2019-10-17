Pretoria - Led by the EFF in Tshwane, outsourced security guards took to the streets of Pretoria to put pressure on mayor Stevens Mokgalapa to speed up a process to insource them.
They demanded that Mokgalapa must follow in the footsteps of his counterpart, mayor of Joburg Herman Mashaba by insourcing security guards in the City of Tshwane.
Regional EFF chairperson, Moaferika Mabogwana said: "If the mayor is confused and does not know what to do, he must take reference from (Joburg Mayor) Herman Mashaba.
"He is going to assist him because Mashaba when he implemented insourcing there was never a 'smackdown' in Joburg."
He accused Mokgalapa of wanting to start a "smackdown" by calling for all the security vacancies to be advertised.
"We know that when you invite the security guards of the whole country to come and apply in Tshwane that you are inviting problems.