Pretoria - Rapist Nicholas Ninow's actions have left the now 8-year-old little girl he raped in a female bathroom cubicle at the Dros resaurant in Silverton, Pretoria afraid of going to restaurants and afraid of men.
This was according to the Victims Impact Statement that was read into court by SAPS forensic social worker, Karen Botha.
Botha said in the girl's own words she still remembers Ninow's clothes, brown hair and eye colour on the day.
She said according to the girl she still had nightmares every night, where she would see the accused coming into her bedroom just as he did in the bathroom toilet to hurt her.
The girl also said she remembers how Ninow had told her he would kill her if she gave any details to anyone of what happened on the day in question.