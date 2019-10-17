WATCH: Social worker says Ninow's actions left girl he raped afraid of restaurants and men









SAPS Forensic social worker, Karen Botha, reads out the Victim Impact report in Nicholas Ninow's sentencing. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye Pretoria - Rapist Nicholas Ninow's actions have left the now 8-year-old little girl he raped in a female bathroom cubicle at the Dros resaurant in Silverton, Pretoria afraid of going to restaurants and afraid of men. This was according to the Victims Impact Statement that was read into court by SAPS forensic social worker, Karen Botha. Botha said in the girl's own words she still remembers Ninow's clothes, brown hair and eye colour on the day. She said according to the girl she still had nightmares every night, where she would see the accused coming into her bedroom just as he did in the bathroom toilet to hurt her. The girl also said she remembers how Ninow had told her he would kill her if she gave any details to anyone of what happened on the day in question.

SAPS Forensic social worker, Karen Botha, reads out the Victim Impact report in Nicholas Ninow's sentencing.





Botha added that even during her interactions with the girl, her fear and anxiety were physically visible to her.

"I'm not afraid of snakes or crocodiles but after the incident, I am now mostly afraid of men."

"I'm afraid of men and restaurants.

"I'm scared of restaurant bathrooms they creep me out. I know now that you must go with someone you trust when you want to go to the bathroom."

Botha said the child had also indicated she was afraid of the "paparazzi" as she feared that should her identity be revealed it would result in her being unable to continue with normal schooling, and forced into homeschooling instead.

The court is now hearing the closing arguments.

Pretoria News