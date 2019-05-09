Kenneth Mokoena and Kabela Kekana decided not to vote after losing confidence in government. Picture: James Mahlokwane

Pretoria - Soshanguve youngsters who found themselves unemployed or forced to do odd jobs decided not to vote in the election as they've lost confidence in government.



The youth said it was no mistake that they had no ink on their left hand thumbnails but a conscious decision to show government that they've lost faith in politicians.





They spend most of their time washing cars, selling veggies or helping motorists park vehicles in the township although they have dreams to do so much more with their lives and form part of the economy.





Speaking to Pretoria News Kabelo Kekana, 26, also known as "General" said he recently started helping out as a street vendor, selling fruit and vegetables on Doreen Road in Soshanguve.





Kekana said: "This is not a real job, I am just helping a friend to avoid sitting at home doing nothing all day. I needed something to do to keep myself busy because work has been impossible to find.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Kabelo Kekana speaks about why he didn't vote. Video: James Mahlokwane







"That is why I did not vote. I feel like there is just too much corruption and nepotism in all spheres of government. I have lost all confidence in politicians due to empty promises.





"I feel like they must deliver real life changing opportunities for the youth before I go to vote again. I'm tired of hearing that if you don't vote you don't have a say"





Kenneth Mokoena, 27, said being unemployed is frustrating and that led him to believe that voting wouldn't make a difference in his life since he's been unemployed for a long time.





"If I had gone to vote I would have voted for the ANC but now I am tired. These other smaller parties do not interest me at all. I feel like they are just making empty promises but they'll also fail to deliver services," said Mokoena.





Lameck Baloyi, 23, said he worked as a car washer but he had bigger dreams than that. He wanted to do tertiary education and study to obtain skills to participate in the economy.





"I have no plans to be sitting here all day waiting to wash other young people's cars. I want to have my own car, buy my own house and get married and raise children. Government really needs to start delivering life changing opportunities for the youth and then we will go and vote."





Lebohang Makhubela, 26, said he also made a decision not to vote because he could not see things changing in the lives of the unemployed youth in the townships. He said most young people sat at home seeing their future fade into nothingness and everyday that passed led them into a life of chronic poverty.





These youngsters said most opportunities made available to benefit the youth by government were ruined by corrupt officials.





However, he said, most young people hoped that things would change with the next government to inspire more young people to vote in the next elections.



