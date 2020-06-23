WATCH: Stabbed to death Evelyn De Kock buried in Eersterust

Pretoria - Shattered loved ones gathered at the Eersterust cemetery to give a heartfelt send-off to 42-year-old Evelyn De Kock , who was found in an outside building at her family home in Eersterust, with multiple stab wounds. She is one of the latest victims in the ongoing spate of femicide in SA, including Tshegofatso Pule and Naledi Phangindawo, as well as countless others De Kock’s friends mostly women clad in black and yellow cried crying uncontrollably as her coffin sunk into the ground. They carried their beloved friend's coffin out of her home in Eersterust. But it was De Kock’s 11-year-old daughter, Emlin,that sent almost everyone at the cemetery into tears.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Evelin de Kock's coffin is acrried by her friends. Video: Sakhile Ndlazi





She cried hysterically and uncontrollably calling for her mom.

Her tiny frame lost balance as the coffin went into the ground.

Emlin’s older brother Shaulin, tried to hold back and be strong but it was all to much as he also broke down.

De Kock was described by her family as a “sunflower” who always saw the best in people.

Meanwhile the 50-year-old suspect accused of murdering De Kock on Wednesday pleaded not guilty in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

Clayton Andrews is facing charges of murder.

The suspect fled to Eldorado Park but was later arrested.

The State denied Andrews bail and identified him as a flight risk.

Magistrate Thandi Theledi ordered Andrews to remain in police custody.

The matter was remanded to next week.

De Kock’s murder was just one of many such killings over the past few weeks.

Pretoria News