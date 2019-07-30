Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University suspends academic activities as student and staff protests continue for a second day. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye.

Pretoria - The Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University management is none the wiser as to why their university doors remain closed off with burning tyres and rocks for a second consecutive day. While members of the Student Representative Council (SRC) and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) representing disgruntled staff at the university, also remain tight-lipped on the reasons behind their continued protest action delaying academic activities.

Once again students and lecturers at the university were left looking on from the outside as protesting students and staff members blocked the entrance with large rocks, they also burnt tyres, rubbish and trees.

Some students said they were battling to get around as the university bus service was not operating, therefore they had to hitchhike or group together what they could to carry them back to their accommodation in Pretoria West.

SRC President Innocent Chauke, stood looking on at the entrance as students bullied car drivers attempting to get out of the university, chanting struggle songs.

Chauke alongside other EFF student council members and Nehawu representatives maintained they would not be commenting to media until tomorrow.

Dr Eric Pule, the University spokesperson, also looking on from the entrance confirmed that the group of students and staff were protesting at the entrance and preventing access to the institution.

Pule said the two groups had indicated that they wanted the council of the university to deal with their issues instead of university management.

“They (SRC and Nehawu) said they had submitted their memorandum regarding activities taking place at the institution they were unsatisfied with, to the council of the university yesterday.”

“The council is yet to meet with the parties and only then will the chairperson of the council have a better idea of what their issues are, other than what the university knows about.”

He said from what they knew so far was that the issues related to infrastructure at the university among other problems.

Pretoria News