SAPU President Mpho Kwinika celebrating with party members outside the Pretoria Magistrate's Court. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye

Pretoria - “Down with Sunnyside police” - was the chant that could be heard outside the Pretoria Magistrate's Court following the appearance of the South African Policing Union (SAPU) president.

Mpho Kwini ka, SAPU president, appeared briefly in the courtroom filled with party members and affiliate party members firmly at his backing.





Kwinika’s appearance follows his arrest on Friday by the Sunnyside police after he allegedly resisted arrest by police, who had responded to public reports of a disturbance in the area.





Reports allege Kwinika became very aggressive, abusive and also threw a glass of alcohol at the face of one of the police officers.





Following the postponement, members of South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), the South African Policing Union (Sapu) and the South African Liberated Public Sector Workers Union (Salipswu) among other trade unions, demonstrated outside court.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video SAPU President Mpho Kwinika celebrating with party members outside the Pretoria Magistrate's Court. Video: Goitsemang Tlhabye





Saftu, General-Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi, once more reiterated the sentiment that the arrest of Kwinika was no coincidence.





Vavi addressing the members, called for the arrest of the eight officers alleged to have attacked Kwinika for six hours whilst in police custody, leading to him sustaining a broken arm, burst eardrum and bruising to his ribs.





His injuries did not deter Kwinika from joining in the celebration with party members outside court, however, he began complaining whilst holding his left ear a few minutes afterwards.





“There’s a broader war going on here comrades, these guys that have been enjoying all the rights as majority unions for ages. Now with their 52% share going down, they are now threatened that its happening right in front of their eyes.”





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Saftu General-Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi addresses members on the alleged plot to destabilise independent trade unions. Video: Goitsemang Tlhabye





“Now they have decided to work with the government to actively try to deter members from campaigning and joining independent trade unions that are rising since we started Saftu two years ago,” Vavi added.





The organisations collectively agreed to stage a protest from the Magistrate's Court to the Sunnyside police station upon Kwinika’s next appearance.





The matter was postponed to 17 April for further investigation, with Kwinika out on a warning.



