Pretoria - Victory and jeers of celebration was the scene outside the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court along Visagie Street in Pretoria today after the brief appearance of popular Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary. Hundreds of church-goers and supporters of Major One as he is affectionately called, were in high spirits after the court case of the leader was once again postponed to late November.

Bushiri and his wife were arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in Rustenburg on 1 February, on charges of contravening Exchange Control Regulations in relation to foreign currency worth US$1147200 (R15.3million).

While many of his followers were hesitant to speak to the media on record, many said the latest postponement was a sure victory for their leader.

Whom many vowed they would support until the very end.

However, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Phindi Mjondonwane, indicated that the latest postponement was not a win but a chance for the ECG leader to simply make representations to the head of the Specialised Crimes Court regarding the prosecutor's decision.

She explained that the Head was to look at the totality of what would be contained in the docket and whether to agree or disagree with the prosecutor and whether to proceed or take it up for review.

“If the Head feels strongly against the prosecutor’s decision then the matter will be withdrawn, but for now everything is still proceeding normally, this is not the end.”

The case is to return to court on November 29.

