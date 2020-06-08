WATCH: They kneel on our necks because they know we are better than them, says Malema

Pretoria - The EFF staged a protest outside the US embassy in Arcadia on Monday morning in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. More than 100 people gathered to support the cause wearing red EFF attire and masks and also remembering to maintain social distance EFF leader Julius Malema addressed the large crowed and called on the black community to stand against racism. He said white supremacy had no place on our continent and the EFF would work to tear it down. "They kneel on our necks because they know we are better than them," he said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Julius Malema addresses a crowd at the US Embassy in Pretoria. Video: Chelsea Ntuli





He said President Cyril Ramaphosa was influenced by white people which was why he opened the economy.

He pleaded with the crowd to avoid alcohol because it was killing young black lives while rich white people benefited from that.

Wearing a black shirt with the words "I cant breathe", Malema said the spirit of George Floyd would breathe through them.

"We will stand here and mingle for an hour and play music because Americans pretended not to hear when George said he could not breathe. Today they are going to hear him," he said.

People should be aware of white people spreading the "better black" narrative, he added. He said that was the way white people wanted to separate black people and that it promoted xenophobia.

Malema told the crowd not to listen to Ramaphosa and buy alcohol, but to continue to take instruction from the World Health Organization.

Pretoria News