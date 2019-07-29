Municipal workers march down Madiba Street towards Tshwane House. Picture: Oupa Mokoena

Pretoria - Some frustrated motorists on the Mobopane Highway are driving back home as a result of the traffic nightmare due to the protest by the City of Tshwane workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu).



Workers have taken to the streets over an 18% salary demand after a decision was apparently made by the City to give the same increases to senior managers.





All roads leading into the CBD have been affected by traffic congestions, forcing drivers to be stuck in traffic for hours before they could reach their destinations.





The City's refuse collection trucks were spotted on the Mabopane Highway heading to Tshwane House, where more than 25 000 municipal workers are expected to converge.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Municipal workers march down Madiba Street towards Tshwane House. Video: Oupa Mokoena







Buses belonging to the City were in the morning abandoned by municipal workers along the inner-city roads, wreaking more havoc to traffic.





Roads and Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge told Power FM that the act by the workers was tantamount to theft as they drove buses out of the depots without authorisation.





She warned that those implicated would face serious consequences.





Metro police spokesperson senior suprintendent Isaac Mahamba said the municipality was struggling with controlling traffic as it found it difficult to track down drivers, who walked away with keys for abandoned buses.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Municipal workers march down Madiba Street towards Tshwane House. Video: Oupa Mokoena







Both the City and the union are deadlocked on the implementation of the 18% salary increases.





Samwu wanted the increase to be implemented across the board while the City cautioned about the possible debilitating long-term implications of the move on its financial status.





On Friday the union released a statement bemoaning "the delaying tactics that has been used by the employer to sort out workers demands following the negotiations of the 18% salary adjustment across the board for all municipal workers that fall under the City of Tshwane as negotiations have reached a deadlock".





Buses block intersections in the Pretoria CBD. Picture: Oupa Mokoena







The union said the increases must be made in line with a decision by the City to rank it from category 9 to10 effected by Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs in 2017.



