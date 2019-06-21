Learners of The Glen and Mamelodi East Pre-Vocational School at the newly heated pool at the Glen High School. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi

Pretoria - Ice cold water won’t be a deterring factor for swimming hopefuls using the pool at The Glen High School. This after Time Square sponsored the installation of a heat pump to allow all-year-round swimming.

The heated pool will benefit the learners at The Glen as well as learners from Mamelodi East Pre-Vocational School who attend the developmental swimming programme, sponsored by Time Square, at the school on Saturdays.

The heating system, now ready for action, was officially handed over to the school’s deputy principal, Sam Manjasha, at The Glen High School.

Swimming hopefuls donned their speedos and swimming caps, in what is the shortest day and longest night of the year.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Brett Hoppé, General Manager at Times Square, swims with his suit on. Video: Sakhile Ndlazi





But it was General Manger, Brett Hoppé, who stole the show when he tested the waters with his suit and shoes on.

In true athletic style he swam “freestyle” against amputee Xolani Luvuno and several others.



Hoppé said The Glen High School is one of a handful of public schools in Tshwane that has a pool and swimming coach, Andrew Brummer.

he said he wanted to maximize the use of the pool throughout the year by heating it up to allow for winter swimming.

“Obviously this requires a considerable investment and we were excited to help fund the installation of the heat pump system to allow learners to continue their training in the winter months.

"Of special interest to Time Square is that the learners from Mamelodi East Pre-Vocational School who are part of the developmental swimming programme are able to continue their lessons throughout the year,” says Hoppé.

Pretoria News