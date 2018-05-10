Minister of Police Bheki Cele at a roadblock on the R80. Picture: James Mahlokwane

Pretoria - Minister of Police Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole waged war on crime in Soshanguve as they staged a massive roadblock on the R80 and engaged frustrated Tshwane University of Technology students.





The minister decided to hold a crime imbizo after students communicated their complaints about continuous criminal activities around their Soshanguve North and South campuses.





Scores of motorists and students welcomed Cele and Sitole with positive messages. They said they were confident they would bring crucial change to combat crime in the area.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Minister of Police Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole inspected notorious taverns outside the Soshanguve North campus. Video: James Mahlokwane







The two leaders were followed by a crowd of students and media personnel as they approached notorious taverns outside the Soshanguve North campus.





Students had raised complaints that the taverns should not exist around a tertiary institution. It was alleged that some students fought with campus security to force their way into the campus with their drinking friends who did not study at TUT earlier this year.





Cele visited nearby small businesses to find out how they benefited Soshanguve North campus students. He visited hair salons, internet cafes, tuck shops and fast food traders.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Minister of Police Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole inspected notorious taverns outside the Soshanguve North campus. Video: James Mahlokwane





Day students alleged that they were robbed outside their campuses at night and subsequently became relunctant to travel to campus to study. They hoped that this visit would motivate the local police to strengthen their patrols in the area.





Cele will engage students later today to find out more of their grievances and what they think should be done as a solution.





He was further escorted by scores of police officers when he travelled in the community to meet and greet locals.





A lot of residents were glad to shake his hand and pose for pictures with him.



