Pretoria - The three murderers of former Lieutenant-Colonel in the SAPS, Danie Dreyer, whose lifeless body was stuffed head first down a manhole and covered with caustic soda to dissolve the body, were each sentenced to life imprisonment as well as further jail sentences ranging from 55 years to 28 years.





Estelle Reddy, whom Gauteng High Court, Pretoria Judge Bert Bam said was seemingly the mastermind behind the killing, appeared stone-faced as she walked down to the holding cells to start serving her sentence, alongside her co-accused Gerhardus Papenfus and Kevin Johnson.





But as she was waiting for her fate before the start of the proceedings, Reddy, 38, was all smiles and chatted away with members of the media. She even smilingly posed for a picture in the dock.





Papenfus, whom she said was the mastermind behind the murder and whom she claimed threatened her with violence to assist in dumping the body, blew his family in the public gallery a kiss before hearing his fate. His sister loudly expressed her shock and dismay when Judge Bam sentenced him to life imprisonment as well as 55-years in jail.





Emotional scenes play out after Kevin Johnson was sentenced to life imprisonment for the killing of Danie Dreyer.

Johnson broke down in tears and loudly cried as his father Bryan and brother Lebogang hugged him in the dock after sentencing. The three of them cried loudly as they clung to each other.





His father afterwards said drugs were to blame for his son’s behaviour, as he was “a good boy.” “We from the start said he had to face his sentence and pay for what he had done, but it does not make things easier for us,” he said.





Judge Bam questioned why Johnson, 32, was at Dreyer’s house in the first place on the night of the killing during the Easter Weekend in 2016. He said Johnson did not know Dreyer, yet he went along with Papenfus, 44, and others.





Johnson said he was told that they were going to the house to use drugs. He claimed he knew nothing about the killing, as he was in the kitchen while the 62-year-old Dreyer was overpowered and killed in his bed.





Johnson, however, later received a portion of the money which Dreyer’s attackers drew from his bank account. Judge Bam questioned whether Johnson was not perhaps the “hired assassin.”





The judge found that neither of the killers had any remorse for what they had done, while they perhaps had regret. He called the dumping of Dreyer’s body in a manhole after the killing an “evil deed” and said it showed that they did not have any respect for him.





Kevin Johnson, Estelle Reddy and Gerhardus Papenfus walk down to the holding cells.

It was not clear exactly how Dreyer was killed, as his body was decomposed after caustic soda was thrown onto it. But a pathologist said he suffered several broken ribs and a crushed torso. This, Judge Bam said, indicated that a lot of force must have been used during the killing.





Dreyer was at the time the owner of Jakaranda Funerals and Reddy, his former lover, worked for him. She and her toddler son also stayed in his Rietfontein, Pretoria house, although they no longer had a relationship.





Judge Bam said she clearly abused his trust when she gave her co-accused his car and house keys, so that they could enter the house.





None of the killers explained why Dreyer was killed, but the court found it was to rob him. Judge Bam said Reddy may have had her own reasons, such as she wanted to take over his business.





“Life in our country seem to be worthless…. People are killed randomly,” the judge said.



