Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has on Tuesday obtained an urgent court interdict against the unlawful protest orchestrated by workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu). Mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane said the interdict was obtained as an urgent measure to enable the City to deliver services to Tshwane residents.

"The ongoing strike undermines the rule of law, especially after the City obtained an interdict against the strike action," she said.

Workers downed tools on Monday after talks between their union and the municipality over an 18% salary increase failed to produce postive results.

Taunyane accused Samwu of demonstrating criminally by embarking on the illegal protest.

She said the municipality has been open to engaging the employees on a legitimate platform such as the Bargaining Council.

Thomas Ndlovu, who operates a taxi from Thaba Tshwane to the CBD bemoaned that disruptions on the roads forced him to spend more than two hours on a single trip to his destination.





"However, efforts to arrive at a consensus with employees are increasingly challenging as the unions are yet to lodge a complaint at the Bargaining Council.

It begs the question why the unions are intent on causing chaos by avoiding approaching legislative instruments to bring an end to this impasse," she said.

The strike continued on Tuesday with a negative impact on the flow of traffic and business operations in the inner-city.

Taunyane said residents and the business community were negatively affected by the ongoing disruptions.

Meanwhile, taxi drivers in Pretoria have expressed their frustration with disruptions caused by strikers, saying it has seriously affected their business.

Most of them haboured fears that they won't be able to repay loans for their vehicles after they lost profit due to protest.

Thomas Ndlovu, who operates a taxi from Thaba Tshwane to the CBD bemoaned that disruptions on the roads forced him to spend more than two hours on a single trip to his destination.

He was worried that too much pertrol was wasted on the road, forcing drivers to spend more money than they can afford.

"It is month end and most of the vehicles are still owing loans to the banks.

"The worry is that they might be repossessed. It is really bad and we don't know when this situation going to end," Ndlovu said.

His sentiment was shared by most business people, who have closed their shops because they felt threatened by strikers.

Buses and municipal trucks have been used to block the busy streets such as Madiba, Thabo Sehume, Francis Baard, Pretorius and Lillian Ngoyi.

