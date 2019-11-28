WATCH: Tshwane mayor Mokgalapa's 'special leave' cancelled









ANC and EFF councilors singing together during a council sitting ahead of the tabling of motion of no confidence against Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. Picture: Rapula Moatshe Pretoria - Both the EFF and the ANC councillors have rejected "special leave" of two months taken by Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. They exerted pressure on the chief whip Christo van den Heever to withdraw a decision he made to approve Mokgalapa's leave. After almost two hours of back and forth argument on whether the special leave should remain in force or not - Van den Heever eventually agreed to cancel it. EFF councillor Benjamin Disoloane said: "I want the people of Tshwane to know that Mokgalapa decided to stay away from work." Some councillors expressed concerns that the mayor has "absconded" and that he could not have appointed the acting mayor Abel Tau.

They challenged the decision by Mokgalapa, whose leave was revoked, to appoint an acting mayor, saying it was not allowed.

ANC and EFF councilors singing together during a council sitting ahead of the tabling of motion of no confidence against Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. Video: Rapula Moatshe





The decision to revoke Mokgalapa's leave was made after it was announced that he will be on leave with effect from today until January 29 2020.

Earlier on councillors wanted to clarity on the type of leave taken by Mokgalapa.

They also questioned why he first went public about taking "special leave" before he applied for it through the office of the chief whip.

They also rejected Van den Heever's explanation that Mokgalapa was on leave and not "special leave" as it has widely been reported in the media.

Later in the day the council is expected to entertain a motion of confidence against Mokgalapa after both the EFF and the ANC indicated that they have submitted the same motion to oust the mayor.

The move for Mokgalapa comes in the wake of the allegations that he had a sex intercourse with Roads and Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge.

The alleged sex scene was contained in a recording, which surfaced on Sunday, suggesting that the mayor engaged in sexual intercourse with Senkubuge inside a municipal office.

Senkubuge is also on leave, but hers was not put under scrutiny by councillors.

The pair could be heard in the audio making derogatory remarks against their fellow politicians and senior City administrators.

Both Mokgalapa and Senkubuge were said to be on "special leave" pending the investigation by the DA into the scandal.

