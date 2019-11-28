Pretoria - Both the EFF and the ANC councillors have rejected "special leave" of two months taken by Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.
They exerted pressure on the chief whip Christo van den Heever to withdraw a decision he made to approve Mokgalapa's leave.
After almost two hours of back and forth argument on whether the special leave should remain in force or not - Van den Heever eventually agreed to cancel it.
EFF councillor Benjamin Disoloane said: "I want the people of Tshwane to know that Mokgalapa decided to stay away from work."
Some councillors expressed concerns that the mayor has "absconded" and that he could not have appointed the acting mayor Abel Tau.