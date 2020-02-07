Pretoria - Hundreds of workers in Tshwane affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) marched to Tshwane House to express displeasure about the state of poor governance in the municipality.
The flow of traffic in the CBD was affected as marchers walked past different intersections.
Marchers started at the old Putco depot in Marabastad in the strong presence of SAPS officers and the metro police.
They chanted Struggle songs on their way to Tshwane House, where they will hand over a memorandum of grievances related to poor service delivery.
The union is calling for council to initiate steps to sack governance support officer Lorette Tredoux, fingered for pushing for "incorrect calculations" of workers new salary scales.