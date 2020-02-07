WATCH: Tshwane Samwu workers march against poor governance in municipality









Members of the South African Municipal Workers Union march to Tshwane House. Picture: Rapula Moatshe Pretoria - Hundreds of workers in Tshwane affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) marched to Tshwane House to express displeasure about the state of poor governance in the municipality. The flow of traffic in the CBD was affected as marchers walked past different intersections. Marchers started at the old Putco depot in Marabastad in the strong presence of SAPS officers and the metro police. They chanted Struggle songs on their way to Tshwane House, where they will hand over a memorandum of grievances related to poor service delivery. The union is calling for council to initiate steps to sack governance support officer Lorette Tredoux, fingered for pushing for "incorrect calculations" of workers new salary scales.

Union regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane said for the past two weeks there had not been bullets purchased for shooting training for the metro police.

He attributed the problem to the appointment of the chief of metro police Johanna Nkomo in 2017.

According to him, Nkomo didn't meet the requirements stipulated in the advertisement for her post.

At the time of her appointment she didn't have a traffic management diploma.

Tladinyane said the City failed to apply a waiver clause when hiring her into the position.

Nkomo has since obtained a diploma required for her position.

Tladinyane highlighted that the two municipal power stations in Pretoria West and Rooiwal were in distress due to lack of maintenance.

The stations,he said, have the capacity to generate 480 megawatts which should be used to mitigate electricity problems affecting the metro in the wake of the prevailing load shedding.

Tladinyane said the Rooiwal station was running short of oil and the one in Pretoria West was not operating at all.

Calls were also made regarding a dysfunctional council, which had seen at least two scheduled council sittings collapsing last month.

This was after councillors from the EFF and ANC walked out from the chamber in the middle of the meeting, citing impartiality on the part of council Speaker Katlego Mathebe.

