WATCH: Tshwane shoppers flock to stores ahead of 21-day lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - As South Africa gears up for a 21-day lockdown, many shops are left with empty shelves as people went out in numbers to supermarkets to buy bulk groceries. As expected the Makro store in Wonderboom was packed with families buying essential items in fear of the lockdown. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that due to the continuously increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases the country would be in lockdown from Thursday midnight. He warned against panic buying and urged South Africans to buy goods responsibly. He also said supermarkets would remain open during the 21-day lockdown. People were seen carrying loads of alcohol, toilet paper, tin food and non-essential items such as stacks of chairs or microwaves.

Despite the president’s advice not to panic buy, many disregarded that and said they wouldn't take a chance.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A long queue of shoppers at Makro in Wonderboom. Video: Chelsea Ntuli

Marisa Schoeman said she was not sure how she would cope during the lockdown and did not know what to expect.

She said she would make sure that she didn't leave the house unnecessarily.

“The most important items for now are enough disinfectant, and soap to make sure that my place is clean.

"I don't want to leave my house if I don't have to because now there are just too many people with the virus and nobody knows where they are,” she said.

One of the car guards that works at the store said it opened at 8.30am however people started queueing from 6am. He said he would not make much money today because people stayed parked for long and by the time they walked out of the store they were too tired and just wanted to leave.

A long queue of shoppers at Makro in Wonderboom. Picture: Chelsea Ntuli

The Tshwane Fresh Produce Market was also packed with people struggling to push trolleys inside the Evergreens store.

Lebohang Rapesiwa said he didnt have enough money and had to borrow from family members just to make sure he bought enough food for his family during the lockdown.

He said although he was not sure if it would last at least he had to prepare himself for whatever might happen.

Many other people said they were scared and admitted that they were unsettled by the outbreak of the virus.

This morning, at the Woodlands Boulevard and Moreleta Square and Plaza shopping centres, in Pretoria east, the car parks started filling up well before 9am.

While people waited for the supermarkets to open, a queue also formed outside Dis-Chem and the banks. At least one set of ATMs had run out of cash overnight.

Meanwhile clothing shops were devoid of customers, with a cashier folding T-shirts in Mr Price noting that nobody was buying clothes right now.

Toy and hobby shops have noted an increase in customers as people buy items such as games and puzzles to keep families busy in the weeks ahead.

In Woolworths, a cashier noted there wasn’t the same level of panic buying as they had experienced after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s initial announcement of emergency powers a week earlier, but she still expected shelves to be emptied as had happened in recent days.

They, like many others, are still waiting to hear what will be required of them to keep supermarkets open during lockdown, and how they will get to work.

Play areas in the malls were closed, and aside from some people drinking coffee there was not much activity at restaurants.

There are many unanswered questions, but for now ordinary people seem to be relieved they know what is happening to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The Dis-Chem at Jean Crossing in Centurion was full of people. Video: Ntando Makhubu

At the Dis-Chem at Jean Crossing in Centurion staff said when they opened at 9am this morning the queue outside was more than 100 people looking for both self medication and prescription medicine. One pharmacist said: "We are expecting it to get worse as people knock off.

"If you want medication just brace yourself and join the line because waiting and coming back later will only stress you further.

"We are expecting tomorrow to be 10 times worse, as people stock up on what they feel will keep them alive."

In the queue was someone who had come in from Sunninghill in Joburg, and he said: "This is nothing. At least here you aren't forced to stand against each other, there's space to breath.

"The pharmacy there was so full this morning it was claustrophobia inducing."

Pretoria News