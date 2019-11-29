WATCH: Tshwane speaker Mathebe dismisses motion of no confidence against mayor Mokgalapa









COUNCILLORS representing the ANC and EFF sing and chant while holding condoms and placards during the November ordinary sitting of council at Tshwane House yesterday. Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Speaker of Tshwane council Katlego Mathebe dismissed a motion of no confidence submitted by the EFF against Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa late last night.

Both the EFF and ANC councilors staged a walkout after they protested that Mathebe was not fair in her ruling.

Earlier deputy president Floyd Shivambu who was at Tshwane House said the EFF will be ruling either Tshwane or Joburg by the end of next week. Earlier deputy president Floyd Shivambu who was at Tshwane House said the EFF will be ruling either Tshwane or Joburg by the end of next week.

“Whoever is going to support us in Joburg we are going to support in Tshwane... Be rest assured that by the end of next week the EFF will have the mayor in one of the cities,” he said.

Opposition parties had lawyers on standby to file urgent applications after Mathebe dismissed the motion.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Councillors walk out of Tshwane Council Chamber. Video: Rapula Moatshe





Lawyers representing the EFF, in a letter to Mathebe wrote: “Our client informs us that you, as Speaker, have verbally informed them that the motion tabled is not compliant with the City of Tshwane rules, orders and by-laws”

Shivambu said it looked like Mathebe wanted to frustrate the process to remove Mokgalapa.

ANC chief whip Aaron Maluleka had a go at Mathebe, also accusing her of wanting to collapse council.

Maluleka said: “We made a mistake by not submitting a motion that you must be removed.”

Emotions ran high when the opposition parties rejected the appointment of Utility Services MMC and DA regional leader Abel Tau as acting mayor.

Mathebe defended the decision, which was taken by Mokgalapa on Tuesday after the DA placed him on special leave pending the outcome of an investigation into a sex scandal involving him and MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Senkubuge.

In the audio recording, the two could also be heard making derogatory remarks about senior City officials and political heads. In this regard, the EFF and the ANC councillors rejected “a special leave” of two months taken by Mokgalapa.

They exerted pressure on the chief whip Christo van den Heever to withdraw a decision he made to approve Mokgalapa’s leave.

After almost two hours of back and forth argument on whether the special leave should remain in force or not, Van den Heever eventually agreed to cancel it.

Thereafter, some councillors expressed concern that the mayor had “absconded” and that he could not have appointed the acting mayor.

They challenged the decision by Mokgalapa to appoint an acting mayor, saying it was not allowed.

The decision to revoke Mokgalapa’s leave was made after it was announced that he would be on leave with effect until January 29.

Councillors questioned why he first went public about taking “special leave” before he applied for it through the office of the chief whip.

They also rejected Van den Heever’s explanation that Mokgalapa was on leave and not “special leave” as had widely been reported.

The call for Mokgalapa’s head came in the wake of the allegations that he had sex with Senkubuge inside a municipal office.

Senkubuge was also placed on leave, but her situation was not put under scrutiny by councillors.

Pretoria News