Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe addresses delegates at the African Cities Sustainability Forum at the CSIR. Picture: Rapula Moatshe

The City of Tshwane has drawn its inspiration to clean up its inner-city from the city of Kigali in Kenya, which was hailed for its spick and span streets.

This was said by mayor Solly Msimanga during his welcoming speech to his counterpart mayors from 35 cities across Africa, who attended the African Cities Sustainability Forum at the CSIR yesterday.

Msimanga said the City mobilised communities and the private sector to take part in the clean-up drive this past weekend.

"Much of the inspiration for nurturing this active citizenry was drawn from Kigali, a city that has shown zero tolerance for polluted communal space. And it is through this forum that we are able to learn about the great initiatives being undertaken by African cities," he said.

He was joined by the minister of energy, Jeff Radebe, who was a key speaker on the first day of a three-day summit, which coincided with World Environment Day.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe addresses delegates at the African Cities Sustainability Forum at the CSIR. Video: Rapula Moatshe





Radebe warned delegates against the danger of illegal dumping, saying it could potentially result in the decay of cities.

"Piling waste enchances cities' decay and leads to the growth of downtowns. Today's downtowns are tomorrow's slums," he said.



He spoke at length about the role of responsible leadership as a key to ensuring sustainable cities.

"The new challenge is emerging in municipal leadership, lack of accountability and abuse of municipal funds," he said.

He said sustainability of cities was a worldwide concern and that cities in Africa were not immune to it.

"Waste management is a headache for the cities in Africa. Even if there is a comforting growth of waste collectors because of the consciousness about recycling. This is not addressing challenges faced by the cities in waste collection," he said.

He said the Africa Union's agenda 2063 envisaged that African cities will be collecting 50% of waste by 2023.

He further referred to statistics that projected that a one billion population in Africa would have doubled in 2050 and that by 2030 half of Africa's population will be living in cities.

Radebe said that cities in Africa were still grappling with transportation services.

"The problem of congestion may appear to be affecting only your city. But, as you travel in Africa you find traffic in all our major cities," he said.

Pretoria News