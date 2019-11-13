Pretoria - Workers at the City of Tshwane went on the rampage on Wednesday, demonstrating and emptying rubbish bins in the inner-city.
Traffic came to a standstill as some workers barricaded street intersections, using municipal trucks and other vehicles.
Others set alight the rubbish in the middle of the roads, forcing motorists to look for alternative routes.
The streets which were seriously affected included Madiba, Thabo Sehume, Pretorius, Lillian Ngoyi, Sisulu and Francis Baard.
Workers reconvened at Tshwane House after Tuesday night's stalemate between the City and unions over salary increases.