Protesting City of Tshwane workers outside Tshwane House. Picture: Rapula Moatshe Pretoria - Workers at the City of Tshwane went on the rampage on Wednesday, demonstrating and emptying rubbish bins in the inner-city. Traffic came to a standstill as some workers barricaded street intersections, using municipal trucks and other vehicles. Others set alight the rubbish in the middle of the roads, forcing motorists to look for alternative routes. The streets which were seriously affected included Madiba, Thabo Sehume, Pretorius, Lillian Ngoyi, Sisulu and Francis Baard. Workers reconvened at Tshwane House after Tuesday night's stalemate between the City and unions over salary increases.

Protesting City of Tshwane workers trash streets in the CBD. Picture: Rapula Moatshe



Parties could not agree when it came to the implementation plan of salary increment.

Unions demanded that the metro must pay them lump sums backdated to July 2017, while the City wanted to effect payments from July 2018.

Unions said the payouts would be in line with the date on which the municipality was accorded a Category 10 status from 9 by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs in 2017.

They argued that when the metro received a new ranking the salaries of workers were not adjusted accordingly.

In July workers embarked on a week-long strike after an impasse with the City over salary adjustments.

To break the impasse, parties then agreed to start a 60-da benchmarking exercise through which the City compared salaries of their employees with those of their counterparts in other metros.

In September a benchmarking report was tabled in council, but its findings are yet to be implemented.

Protesting workers said they have lost patience with the City for delaying the implementation process.

SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane briefed workers at 12pm, telling them that the union was waiting to hear from the City regarding its position on backdating.

Last week the acting City manager Moeketsi Ntsimane asked to consult with the mayor Stevens Mokgalapa on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Tshwane Bus Service is still grounded after roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge suspended the buses.

Senkubuge has been slammed by Samwu for allegedly misleading the public by suggesting that bus drivers

were on strike.

In a media statement, Senkubuge said the operations of A Re Yeng buses were also halted due to striking workers attacking them.

