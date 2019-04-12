Protesters burnt a truck in Soshanguve which is now blocking the M20 road. Picture: James Mahlokwane

Pretoria - #TshwaneShutdown protests are continuing in Soshanguve as residents of informal settlements demand public services before the May 8 elections. Protesters said their biggest demands included running water, electricity and RDP houses for all informal settlement dwellers who have been waiting for years.

The police have been firing rubber bullets at protesters deep inside the notorious Nkandla informal settlement.

However, protesters fought back by throwing stones at the officers and attempting to burn the Nyala with petrol bombs.

The angry crowd, mostly youth, attacked media.

They hit a Pretoria News car with stones as journalists fled the scene.

On Thursday, they burnt a truck on the road and chased the driver away. The truck has since been left blocking the busy M20 Road.

Resident Kholofelo Tau said: "People are tired of empty promises made by politicians and they want what was promised to them in exchange for their votes. These demonstrations will continue in to next week. We cannot have politicians taking poor people for granted and using them for votes."

Mayor Steven Mokgalapa is in Pretoria West under police guard with other MMCs in an to attempt to address residents. Picture: James Molokwane





Crowds were also gathering around the Hebron Road. They whistled to call more people to participate in the protests.

Meanwhile mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and other MMCs are trying to address residents in Pretoria West.

They arrived in convoy under police guard and are heading deeper into the community.

