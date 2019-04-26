Irene Mawela. Picture: Supplied

Pretoria - The University of Pretoria has awarded music legend and songwriter Irene Mawela with an honorary doctorate in music from the Faculty of Humanities. The degree was conferred on her by the institution’s vice-chancellor and principal Professor Tawana Kupe, during a graduation ceremony on Friday morning.

The 79-year-old is among three honorary doctorate recipients whose extraordinary contributions were recognised by the university during autumn graduations.

Mawela is a popular singer who has made a significant contribution to the local South African musical genres over a remarkable career spanning six decades.

Receiving the award, she said it was nothing but the best honour.

“An honorary doctorate is a genuine privilege that I never imagined being bestowed upon me.

"It’s remarkable to see myself being conferred a doctor of music. I have spent my entire life as a musician. I have witnessed so many developments over the past six decades,” she said.

Mawela began perfecting her uniquely sweet lead harmony while she was in a group called Sweet Voices, performing at wedding ceremonies in Soweto, where she was born.

When she was 17-years-old, she was spotted by Rupert Bopape while performing at a wedding party.

Bopape, who was at EMI Records, invited Mawela to join a group known as Dark City Sisters.

As an artist attached to EMI, Mawela composed songs for fellow musicians.

The majority of her material was recorded in isiZulu and Sesotho as company executives insisted that popular music needed to be recorded in those languages for it to attract buyers.

Mawela told graduates that despite the restrictions, she had a burning desire to record songs in her own language, Tshivenda.

She said her decision to follow her heart paved greener pastures for other Tshivenda speaking artists.

“Bosses stressed that Tshivenda and Xitsonga records won't’ sell.

"Today I’m proud that I’m the first Muvenda professional artist to record in Tshivenda.

"Of course there were many Vha-Venda musicians but they were never allowed to record in their language,” she said.

Pretoria News