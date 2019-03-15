Olive Ndebele, general manager of Menlyn Park Shopping Centre and University of Pretoria Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Tawana Kupe at the "Back to Varsity" hand-over. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - Following the success of the 2018, Back2School campaign, the University of Pretoria’s NSFAS missing middle students received donations of basic needs essentials from the Back2Varsity campaign that was supported by Menlyn Park Shopping Centre.



In 2018, the campaign successfully fed approximately 170 students with meals for six months and this year, the broader Tshwane Community, Menlyn Park Shopping Centre, TuksFM, students and staff made sure that the drive continues to feed more students.





Prof Tawana Kupe, Vice Chancellor of the University of Pretoria, said that he was grateful to everyone who gave a helping hand, especially the broader Tshwane community which showed their support and care for students.





“This is what we as a community can achieve and this is only the beginning, by donating we are ensuring the future education of tomorrow's leaders and it is heartwarming to know that each and every donation helps students to [email protected]”





“I would love to see this as a start of numerous fundraising drives and initiatives to generate money and resources for our students,” Kupe said.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video University of Pretoria, SRC President David Kabwa at the donations handover that took place at the University. Video: Abigail Moyo

Olive Ndebele, General Manager of Menlyn Park Shopping Centre said the drive was more about showing people the significance of education in society, ‘It is less about the donation but rather about facilitating and ensuring that there is continued learning and education among students.’





“This is our way of creating and predicting the future because when we look after education, we are actually empowering our youngsters to be better citizens who will serve the world with confidence and more knowledge,” Ndebele said.





“We want to encourage other business places to do the same, so as to embrace the community and as Menlyn Shopping Centre we understand that we have a platform that is accessible for people and we are utilising it to contribute better to society in a meaningful way,” she said.





SRC President, David Kabwa, said that he was pleased with what they had achieved from the drive this year as they received a lot of food and other basics that would go a long way for the students.





“Next year we want to expand the programme and get more community members involved because if everyone gets used to giving and supporting students, we can all go a long way,” Kabwa said.





“Students must be happy about this drive because it shows that our community believes in them and that they are willing to be part of the journey with them”





Prof Kupe said that the community was welcome to continue with their donations and that were going to continue doing more campaigns to raise funds and basic needs for students at the university.



