A resident walks past a clinic in Mamelodi West. The health centre was closed two months ago due to dangerous chemicals, which posed danger to the lives of nurses and other workers. Picture: Jacques Naude

Pretoria - The unbearable smell emanating from dangerous chemicals at Phahameng clinic in Mamelodi West led to the closure of the centre two months ago.

The situation at the City of Tshwane's clinic was so dire that a number of workers started developing medical conditions such as chest pains, itching, headaches sore throats and dizziness.

Some nurses and other workers, who fell sick, complained to the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) that the strong odour posed danger to their health.

Complaints were also laid with the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) section of the municipality.

Workers were worried that the clinic didn't comply with the occupational health and safety Act.

Union regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane said part of the bad odour came from some pepper-spray inside the clinic.

He said the OHS was asked to urgently intervene by solving health issues there or face the situation whereby workers would "work outside the clinic".

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A Mamelodi resident explains that the clinic was closed due to construction work at the facility. However, it turned out that it was closed due to a dangerous chemical inhaled by nurses and other workers. Video: Rapula Moatshe





The clinic was subsequently shut down after the union approached the City.

Samwu was told by head of OHS Louis Seale that it is not the first time the matter was brought to the City's attention.

In a letter written to the union, Seale said workers had raised complaints regarding the health condition of the facility on October 20 last year.

She wrote: "Employees complained about the presence of an airborne irritant in the clinic that they inhale, the airborne irritant affects their upper respiratory tract. The employees are concerned about their health."

According to her, the City officials conducted an inspection and investigated the matter on October 31 last year.

"Previously the clinic had a pepper-spray security alarm system in the pharmacy. The pepper spray security alarm system has since been decommissioned and the pepper-spray canisters removed after it presented problems. The nature of the irritation currently experienced in the clinic is similar to the one they experienced while the pepper spray security alarm system was still in place in the pharmacy," she wrote.

Seale said the pharmacy was located in the middle of the building and was not naturally ventilated by means of windows that open to the outside.

Following the inspection, the OHS told the City to "give a temporary lifting notice provided that all the recommendations as per the hygienists report need to be addressed within 60 working days".

The union and the OHS team agreed that the City needed to address the situation before the clinic can be reopened.

Tshwane Health MMC Sakkie du Plooy said the facility would be reopened on Monday after health issues raised by people were addressed.

According to him, the facility was closed because there was an issue raised by people whose skins were itching due to a vapour.

"By law, we had to close it and conduct all the tests. All the tests have been done , but there are still small things that have to be done. People will be served there from Monday," he said.

[email protected]

Pretoria News