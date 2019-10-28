WATCH: Ward councillor believes shortage of water in Laudium for Diwali was foul play









Residents of Laudium protest due to a shortage of water. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - Ward 61 councillor Farouk Essop believes the shortage of water in Laudium for four days was as a result of foul play. Although water supply was eventually restored to the area on Sunday evening, Essop said it was mind-boggling that the municipality had resorted to restrict water in the area by 80% while Rand Water only asked for it to reduce the supply by 50%. He said the shortage of water in the area has become a trend during the Hindu's celebration of Diwali, which was on Sunday. "For the last three years when there is a Diwali festival there is no water for three or four days," he said. Essop's suspicion of sabotage was despite an explanation by the City of Tshwane that it interrupted piped water to households in order to comply with water restrictions imposed on all municipalities by Rand Water.

He said he has asked for a meeting with Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa to prevent the situation from happening in the future.

"I am having a meeting with the executive mayor today and we are going to make sure that it won't happen again," Essop said.

Residents were up in arms over the weekend after they made continuous demands to authorities to return water without success.

They took to the streets, blocking the R55 route with rocks and bricks.

Utility Services MMC Abel Tau rejected the notion that the City deliberately cut off water to households.

"Why would the City sabotage its own residents and how is the City able to time it so nicely that it happens around Diwali?" he asked.

He reiterated that the water challenges were due to restrictions from Rand Water.

"I think the councillor is just playing to the gallery and trying to appease his constituency.

"We don't have any reason to sabotage a community; we are not that shallow," he said.

He pointed out that the water problem in Hammanskraal was, instead more severe than in Laudium.

"The problem in Hammanskraal affected more people than it did the other way round," Tau said.

Residents in Hammanskraal were affected after the City decided to shut down Temba Water Treatment Plant after a power station was struck by lightning recently.

