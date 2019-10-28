Pretoria - Ward 61 councillor Farouk Essop believes the shortage of water in Laudium for four days was as a result of foul play.
Although water supply was eventually restored to the area on Sunday evening, Essop said it was mind-boggling that the municipality had resorted to restrict water in the area by 80% while Rand Water only asked for it to reduce the supply by 50%.
He said the shortage of water in the area has become a trend during the Hindu's celebration of Diwali, which was on Sunday.
"For the last three years when there is a Diwali festival there is no water for three or four days," he said.
Essop's suspicion of sabotage was despite an explanation by the City of Tshwane that it interrupted piped water to households in order to comply with water restrictions imposed on all municipalities by Rand Water.