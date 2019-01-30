DA Transport spokesperson Manny de Freitas, alongside Party Provincial leader John Moodey and DA Corruption spokesperson Phumzile van Damme address members outside the Prasa Headquarters in Hatfield. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye

Pretoria – “We know there are problems and safety concerns but we can’t do it alone.” This was the plea for assistance from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) today as members of the DA voiced their dissatisfaction regarding the state of railways around the country.

In a picket outside Prasa’s headquarters in Hatfield, Pretoria, members held up placards which read: “Stop killing our commuters,” whilst calling out that enough was enough.

DA Provincial Leader, John Moodey, said following various inspections conducted by party members on trains, they were confided in by commuters who told them of the daily risks they had to face whilst using the rail service.

Moodey said not only were commuters worried about their safety, but told representatives how most of them were receiving warnings and facing possible job losses as they were constantly late for work because of the delayed trains.

DA Transport spokesperson Manny de Freitas, Party Provincial leader John Moodey and DA Corruption spokesperson Phumzile van Damme take part in a picket outside the Prasa Headquarters in Hatfield. Video: Goitsemang Tlhabye

“We are here to make a statement that we have had enough. Our rail system has gone to the dogs because of corruption and maladministration which has seen money meant for services simply wasted away.”

“Young people who are just getting a job are forced to get cars because they can't rely on a rail system that is simply killing our people.”

Sipho Sithole, Group Chief Strategy Officer of the rail agency who was present to accept the memorandum, said they were aware of the problems faced by the agency but they could not fix it alone.

“We understand the concerns being raised but we need to combine forces with the SAPS and other stakeholders to help us arrest, prosecute and incarcerate those who are destroying the rail system.”

“In the township of Philippi, Cape Town, there are even people building shacks on the railway line and we are helpless to do anything because our job is not to remove people but to run trains.”

Pretoria News