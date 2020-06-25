WATCH: Winterveldt residents want electricity supply restored

Pretoria - Residents of Winterveldt have vowed to keep coming to the streets until the government and Tshwane municipality comes up with a plan to restore the electricity supply in the community. Rocks, rubbish and burning tyres were strewn across the roads leading into and throughout the community of Winterveldt, north of Pretoria. Community members said they were tired of being ignored by the government, the municipality and public electricity utility Eskom. Resident Andries Segola said they had been going to meetings for close to a month with local stakeholders over the lack of electricity in the community, but nothing had come of it despite the promises made to them. Segola said it was even more painful for them now as they could not keep warm during the cold winter nights and they were even more worried about their children having to prepare for school with cold water.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Residents of Winterveldt, north of Pretoria, protest over the lack of electricity in the community which has been going on for months. Video: Goitsemang Tlhabye





“We understand that thieves have cut wires and ruined transformers around here but that shouldn’t be the reason why the entire community suffers for their actions.”

“We’re not asking for much, just for Eskom to come and talk to the community about another way to work or at least ask the City of Tshwane to take over, someone has to help us.”

Another resident said what angered the community further was news that the premier's office had called a few residents to a meeting to hear their complaints at the Loate police station but nothing came of it.

“We need the office of the premier, municipality or Eskom to come and tell us how we’re going to move forward to ensure Winterveldt is electrified again.

"We’re not cheap, they can’t keep ignoring us forever.”

Ziphorah Makibinye said even though they didn’t want to ignore lockdown regulations and put themselves at risk of contracting the coronavirus, they couldn’t keep suffering for another month in silence.

Makibinye said even though they were getting by using paraffin, gas or small fires outside their homes, it was proving too expensive to keep up.

