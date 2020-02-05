WATCH: Wonderboom Airport group in court want Ntiyiso Consulting suspended









THE Wonderboom Airport Interest Group has asked the High Court to direct the City to appoint a properly qualified manager to run the facility. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The City of Tshwane is running Wonderboom Airport and it merely obtained the services of external experts to advise it on the smooth running of this landmark and not to take over the daily operations. This is according to counsel acting for the City in an urgent application launched by the Wonderboom Airport Interest Group. They are a group of people who hold interests in the airport, such as pilots, owners of hangers and other business people operating at the airport. They turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, to suspend the appointment of Ntiyiso Consulting to take over the running of the airport. The group made it clear that they had nothing against the company itself, but they were concerned that it had no knowledge of the aviation industry, let alone managing the airport.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Christian Maiorana speaking after the Wonderboom Airport court case. Video: Zelda Venter





The company did not oppose the application but said it will abide by the court’s decision.

Advocate Mervyn Ripp SC argued that the City called in the help of external experts, as it wanted expert advice on how to fix some of the problems which it is facing at Wonderboom Airport.

“We want expert resources to assist us. There are problems and we need help.

"We did not appoint the consulting company to run the airport for us, but simply to assist us in analyzing the problems” Ripp said.

He told the court that the City will not have a problem if the court did order that Ntiyiso Consulting may not run the airport.

This caused the judge to question “who will then be running the airport in the meantime?.“

Ripp answered: “The City is running the airport.”

He also argued that the matter was not urgent, as the applicants knew about all the problems at the airport for some time now, yet they only ran to court now.

Besides, he said, as the airport was downgraded by the Civil Aviation Authority from a category 5 to 2, it did not need an airport and safety manager.

It only needed these if it was classified as a category 3 and higher.

Judge Natvarlal Ranchod, however, found the matter was indeed urgent.

Advocate Thys Strydom SC, on behalf of the applicant, said this application is a cry for help to improve things at the airport.

“It has got to a point that we cannot go on like this,” he said.

He argued that in 2015 the airport was run by the City’s own people.

Hendrik Kleynhans was the the airport manager and it held a category 5 status at the time.

But a disagreement arose around 2017 with Kleynhans and his services as airport manager was cancelled, although he is still with the City.

“This is when the problems actually started. (Former) mayor Solly Msimanga took over the running from the roads and transport department and he decided to use outside contractors,” Strydom said.

Privately-owned company Professional Aviation Services (PAS) was appointed to run things at a cost of R800 000 a month to the ratepayers.

It’s services were extended but PAS eventually decided to leave and Ntiyiso Consulting was appointed as a “transaction facilitator” for the airport.

Strydom said it meanwhile came to light that there were a lot of problems, including alleged embezzlement of funds, mismanagement and that the airport was not being maintained.

Things were so bad that Airlink left. The City agreed there should be a turn-around strategy and thus obtained the services of the latest outside contractor.

But the applicant claimed that the company had no experience in the aviation industry, let alone the management of an airport.

It is asking the court to direct the City to appoint a “properly qualified airport manager” to run the operations or alternatively redeploy its former team.

Christian Maiorana, chairperson of the Wonderboom Interest Group and owner of the well known Villa Sangiovanni restaurant at the airport, said he doesn’t mind who runs the airport, as long as the person has the necessary experience to ensure the smooth running of the operations.

Judge Ranchod will deliver his judgment early next week.

Pretoria News