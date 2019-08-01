Protesting Tshwane municipal workers near Tshwane House. Picture: Rapula Moatshe

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane says personnel at the customer care centres have left their workstations due to the ongoing intimidation from the striking workers. Their absence at work has since affected customer care services such as power failures, sewerage blockage, water meters, pipe leakages and waste collection.

The City's spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo, apologised to residents inconvenienced by disruptions at the centres

"There is currently no personnel at the centres to attend to calls and e-mails.

Only the SMS lines - 44676 and 082 612 0333 - for reporting power failure complaints are operational," he said.

Protesting Tshwane municipal workers empty piles of rubbish on to the streets in the city centre. Video: Rapula Moatshe





He advised residents to anticipate delays on the turn-around of calls logged through to the above-mentioned SMS lines.

"Residents are urged to remain patient during this period and will be kept abreast on the developments," he said.

Meanwhile, MMC for Roads and Transport, Sheila Senkubuge, reported that municipal buses operations are still suspended.

She said the buses' service suspension was pending the negotiations between the City of Tshwane and labour organisations South African Municipal Workers Union and Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union over an 18% salary increase demanded by the workers.

The negotiations are taking place at the bargaining council in Centurion.

Senkubuge said: “As a caring City, we had to make sure that the safety of our commuters and our assets are not at risk, hence we had to take a decision to suspend all the bus operations.”

Pretoria News