A small group of disgruntled Voortrekker Monument workers protest at the entrance. Picture: Thabo Madalane

Pretoria - A small group of disgruntled Voortrekker Monument workers have embarked on a protest for better salaries and transformation in the workplace. The entrance to the nature reserve where the Monument is situated was trashed and barricaded with burning tyres and prevented tourists who were making their way to the area gain access.

Officers who were present at the scene contested that the protesters were not permitted to barricade the entrance at the Voortrekker Monument but they were merely permitted to picket.

Academic and Professional Staff Association, Union Official Sabelo Mhlungu said the employer was not willing to negotiate and discuss collectively with them regarding the provident scheme structure of the company, bonus structure and salaries of employees.

“In terms of the provident fund; employees are contributing 100 percent to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account from their small salaries and their employer does not match the contribution to at least 50 percent,”

A small group of disgruntled Voortrekker Monument workers protest at the entrance. Video: Thabo Madalane





“On a monthly basis the employer deducts money from each of their salaries then it is given back to them as a bonus whereas it can be regarded as monthly savings by the workers,” Mhlungu said.

Among the raised grievances, employees said that in their workplace there is no transformation in management and the company absorbs too many redundant pensioners.

“Someone has been here for the past 15 years but they have never moved to a different position. It is only certain people with a certain colour who have the privilege of occupying top managerial positions, even when they do not possess the qualification and experience,” Mhlungu said.

A small group of disgruntled Voortrekker Monument workers protest at the entrance. Picture: Thabo Madalane





Furthermore, Mhlungu mentioned that the employer at the Voortrekker Monument deploys private workers to do the work if permanent staff members are on strike.

“Everyone’s jobs are protected, If the employer decides to fire people because they were exercising their legal right, that would be against the law and as APSA we will then take the legal route,”

“The only thing that can apply is, no work, no pay but not firing people because they were exercising their rights,” Mhlungu said.

