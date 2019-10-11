The operations were part of the hospital’s Unclouding Cataracts campaign and included free cataract removal surgery.
More than 3 000 patients have benefited from the campaign over the years. Most of the patients operated on this year were from old-age homes across the city.
The youngest, Fortune Mamogobo, 16, from Lotus Garden was born with a cataract in his left eye. It was discovered when an optometrist visited his school in August.
Cataracts are formed by the clouding of the normally transparent crystalline lens in the eye, causing blurry vision. Unlike others who had their vision completely blurred, Mamogobo could still see. “I’m very happy. My eye couldn’t see properly even when wearing glasses and now I will be able to play soccer well,” he said.
Ophthalmic surgeon Dr Sanushka Moodley said the day was more about raising awareness about cataracts. She said they had started at 8am and there were five theatres doing surgeries.