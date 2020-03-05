Water to Pretoria city centre flows again

Pretoria - The water crisis which hit sections of the city last Thursday night has been resolved. Yesterday the City of Tshwane said it had completed the repairs to the Salvokop pipeline in the Fountains vicinity which burst a week ago. The burst pipe left residents, consulates, institutions and businesses, hospitals and government entities in various areas in and around the CBD without water. It had originally been envisaged that the water supply would be fully restored by the end of the week. While the repair work was completed by 11am yesterday and water allowed back into the system from the Salvokop reservoir, the filling of the network will take time. This is given the fact that the pipeline had run completely dry. The metro said there was an enormous necessity for the engineers to be cautious when pumping water into the system in order to avoid any hiccups such as leakages and pipe bursts.

This means that water would be gradually allowed into the grid. “The City’s engineers are monitoring the network and it is hoped that it would stabilise soon. Consumers in low-lying areas have been the first to receive water.

“This is due to the network needing to build up enough pressure, which will lead to high-lying areas also receiving water in a standard way.”

The installations followed a gushing pipe which had been problematic at the Salvokop reservoir and spurting volumes of water.

The damage forced the municipality to shut down the Salvokop reservoir in order to replace the damaged section of the huge pipe, leaving taps in a large chunk of the inner city dry.

“With the completion of the repair work and restoration of water on track comes an obligation for consumers to be prudent when using water,” the City said yesterday.

It urged consumers not to water gardens, wash cars or fill swimming pools until the flow has normalised. This, according to the metro, would take approximately three days, in the event that there are no setbacks.

The City also committed to continue to maintain the 100 water tankers that were dispatched to strategic points to supply water to consumers.

An estimated 500000 people in the affected areas have been fetching water from the strategically positioned tankers since last Friday.

Among them were elderly citizens, which led to calls for the public to assist them where possible.

Pretoria News