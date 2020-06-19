Waterkloof Glen family search for missing Langelihle Shandu

Pretoria - The family of Langelihle Shandu, who went missing from her home in Waterkloof Glen on Monday is desperately searching for her. Her mother woke up from a nap and couldn’t find her anywhere in the house, said her brother, Siya Shandu. His mother told him that on Monday she was sleeping and woke up at about 5pm and was surprised to find her missing. “When it started getting dark and then later it got darker, she started to get really worried and called me to tell me what was happening. We called everyone else to let them know what was happening. The next day my mother went and reported her missing.” The brother said the whole family was really worried, especially his mother, who was having a really hard time. He said the 23-year-old, who celebrated her birthday last week, was studying accounting at Unisa.

“We celebrated her birthday last week and I was there with them and she seemed like her normal self. I did not pick up anything strange. She is normally a bubbly person, and during our conversation she was even telling me that she was doing well at school and everything was fine with her,” he said.

Siya said the police had been very helpful so far by assisting them every step of the way.

The police thought they had leads at some point but unfortunately that turned out to be nothing.

He then pleaded with the surrounding community to share this on social media in the hope of finding any information that might help.

“If friends and the community can keep us in their prayers as well we would deeply appreciate it. We just want her to get back,” he said.

As South Africa reels from the increasing number of missing women, many of whom are found dead, social media publicised reports of the missing girl, as did organisations dealing with missing people, all hoping she would be found alive.

Pretoria News