We aim to accelerate City of Tshwane service delivery

Pretoria - A multitude of questions have percolated in public discourse regarding new circumstances that have instantaneously placed the City of Tshwane under administration. However, as matters stand, we have noted the judgment delivered by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, as well as the appeal lodged in response. However, our attention remains on what matters most, in this case being accelerating service delivery. The need to rescue the city from a consistent downward spiral wasn't news to the team of administrators. It's for this reason that the 10-member team hit the ground running across our respective portfolios in accordance with the terms of reference. Despite the restrictions posed by the lockdown regulations, high on our agenda are the following matters:

- The relocation of Mamelodi flood victims in tandem with de-densification plans.

- Safe water provision in Hammanskraal with a particular focus on completing upgrades of Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant.

- Special adjustment budget process.

- Administrative matters (ie the appointment of a permanent city manager).

- Responding adequately to efforts preventing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Supported by the expertise from my team, I can report with confidence that service delivery has been unlocked.

About 1800 residents were displaced as a result of the December 2019 floods that obliterated homes.

While some have rebuilt their homes, the remaining are being housed temporarily at Mamelodi West Baptist Church.

I'm pleased to report that the Housing Development Agency is leading land acquisition negotiations to resolve victims' misfortunes.

While this development unfolds, city officials are working tirelessly on de-densification plans to respond to the Mamelodi housing demand.

In terms of the status of quality water provision in Hammanskraal, I'm pleased to report that 66 water tanks have been delivered to targeted hot spots.

Phase One of Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant upgrades is under way.

To bolster the quality of the water, an alternate technology solution will be fitted into the upgrades to finally bring quality drinking water by September or October.

Upon arriving at Tshwane, we urgently focused our attention on the Special Adjustment Budget. This was a matter that was in limbo due to council's inability to conduct its business in an orderly manner.

With the Special Adjustment Budget being approved, I can assure residents that funds will be managed, implemented and monitored with utmost financial prudence towards accelerating service delivery.

Since September, the city has been without a permanent city manager. These circumstances have been to the detriment of residents and employees.

I'm happy to report that we're in the process of appointing a permanent city manager as promised.

In terms of the city's efforts to put in place measures that will prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, I can report that the city's command council continues to meet on a weekly basis to co-ordinate all operational matters.

Our committed public servants (health workers, social workers, metro police, A Re Yeng and Tshwane Bus Services and support staff) in essential services have demonstrated professionalism throughout the challenges presented by Covid-19.

I once against express my gratitude to everyone and urge residents to continue adhering to level 4 lockdown regulations.

* Nawa is City of Tshwane head administrator.

** For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



*** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

