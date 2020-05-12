We all feel pain of faceless Covid-19 and uncertainty it brings

Pretoria - At the weekend I drove past a florist in Colbyn, hidden in a corner of a tiny shopping centre, which displayed signs that it was having a closing down sale and that everything was marked at half price. I did not need anything, but I am a sucker for a sale, so, needless to say, I bought some vases and other items I did not need. My heart went out to the owners, a middle aged and desperate looking couple, who said they simply cannot afford to keep the shop open and they needed everything to sell. We all feel the economic pinch - some just more than others. The couple, even sold vases imported from Poland for next to nothing. It is heartbreaking to see the suffering on the streets - beggars who in the past were not happy with anything but money, now beam when I hand them a loaf of bread.

We are not only suffering economically, but emotionally and health-wise as well. Many already struggled with these issues before lockdown, but it is just so much worse now.

A friend comes to mind, who is battling with Stage 4 cancer. Her only “recreation” is getting out of her house every fortnight to receive her “cocktail”.

And not the kind which will have Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma see red. It is a hefty dose of chemotherapy.

My friend said even the virus has changed the mood at the oncology unit where she is a patient.

It used to be a hive of activity with patients chatting away in the cosy groups of chairs with family and friends close by as their support structure.

Covid-19 changed all of this. She says the first time she had chemotherapy after the lockdown was the strangest experience. It was deathly quiet and everyone seemed to be hiding behind their masks while concentrating on their cellphones and laptops.

Suddenly you were interrogated and your temperature taken before you were allowed to enter, chairs were moved to maintain social distancing and the nurses were fully protected with masks, aprons and gloves.

The cosy oncology unit suddenly became a seemingly less friendly place and you felt the tension of patients now not only having to deal with cancer, but also with an unseen virus, she tells.

But we all adapt and her fellow cancer warriors have started talking, or in some cases shouting, to each other again, despite the anonymity of their masks.

As we all feel the pain of the faceless Covid-19 and the uncertainty it brings, we look up to the government to lead us. As Herman Mashaba said in an open letter to the President Cyril Ramaphosa, his leadership through this crisis has been a comfort to many South Africans, who are rightly scared.

But, as Mashaba wrote, “your Cabinet does not offer hope, but rather offers fear to South Africans, through their arbitrary and irrational decision making while lives and livelihoods are on the line.”

Many questions were asked during the past few weeks, especially following the restrictions under Level 4, about the legality and constitutionality of the National Command Council - the body which rules every aspect of our lives.

It is thus with interest that I will watch the application by the DA, in which it will ask the court to force the government to make public the minutes of its cigarette discussion, as well as other decisions relating to the lockdown.

The DA said it is crucial that we all know why we are still in this “destructive” lockdown. The party has already filed its papers in this regard, in which they rely on the Promotion of Access to Information Act.

