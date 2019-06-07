RUNNERS queue to get their race pack on the first day of Comrades Marathon Expo at the Durban Exhibition Centre yesterday. The 94th Comrades Marathon takes place on Sunday. Inset: Keletso Totlhanyo, the first black and female general manager of the Comrades Marathon Association. Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - “I wouldn't be in a job without the runners. And my priority is towards them.” Those are the sentiments of Keletso Totlhanyo, the new and first black female general manager of the Comrades Marathon Association as she looks forward to Sunday’s 94th running of The Ultimate Human Race.

Ironically, today is Totlhanyo’s 94th day in office - the former broadcaster held the same position at SABC Sport and started at Comrades House in March.

She did not waste time getting on with it to ensure that Sunday’s Up Run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg will be a memorable one for the about 20000 who will line up at the City Hall to head towards Scottsville Racecourse.

“I am really looking forward to hosting my first Comrades,” she said. “I have had such a baptism of fire into this role, but it has also been an exciting learning period for me. I have come to realise just how big a deal Comrades is and I know I cannot slack in this job.”

Having worked on Comrades from the other side, Totlhanyo had to use her experience to ensure the race is beamed to the millions of South Africans accustomed to watching the race on television.

“The challenges with issues of broadcasting were tough but having dealt with them for the last five years it was an advantage for the association and in the end all went well. I was not really stressed when people panicked thinking Comrades could suffer the same fate of a blackout like Two Oceans because I was at the SABC and was aware that talks had already started. The good thing is that it is easier for the SABC to deal with the Comrades Marathon Association because when we negotiate sponsors we also include them in the deal.”

She said it was all systems go for Sunday. “We’re ready. There were some small businesses in Maritzburg which were not happy that they are being left out of the event and were threatening to disrupt the race. But we met and we tried to accommodate them by giving them two refreshment stations along the route. We have also achieved a milestone that I am pretty proud of by signing a deal with Santaco which we never had. So they will be providing transport as well as the bailer buses. And they two will have refreshment stations along the route.”

The usual medical support for the race is in place, she said.

With this year marking 30 years since the race produced a black winner, the mother of two daughters (Kutlwano, 24, and Keneilwe, 10) says they are “pleased that ntate Sam Tshabalala is our guest and he will be handing out the blazers to the green number runners as well as medals".

"We have also invited the families of Robert Mtshali and Isavel Roche-Kelly - the two former runners who have medals named after them for the first time”. It is those who will be taking on the torturous 87km up to Maritzburg, though, that the 48-year-old is keen to please and she is in no doubt she and her team, the many volunteers, sponsors and partners have done all they can to ensure the runners have a memorable day.

