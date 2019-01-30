THE HOSTEL in Block Y near Sun Valley, Mamelodi West, was mostly deserted following last week's violence. Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

A WEEK after hostel dwellers in Mamelodi were forcibly removed from the accommodation they have lived in for years, “new tenants” have started renovating and allocating the worn-out units. The new occupants, who evicted the tenants wielding heavy weapons, said they were from Mamelodi and were the rightful owners of the hostel in Block Y near Sun Valley in Mamelodi West.

They said they were tired of living in small back-rooms and shacks while “criminals”, who they claimed were mostly foreigners, made money from renting the units out. One of the group members said they would occupy all the 52 family units and were willing to pay for services.

“Some people say that we are bullies, but were are in actual fact cleaning up Mamelodi and simply looking out for our own. That's why we don't even mind paying for services,” he said.

The contested units were built in 2013 to house residents of a hostel which was demolished to make place for the units. But the municipality did not allocate them because the Department of Human Settlements had not yet issued the necessary certificate.

Subsequently, people placed themselves inside the 52 family units. Its is widely believed that the occupants were responsible for prostitution, robberies and burglaries.

The straw that broke the camel's back, according to residents, was the death of 20-year-old Branden Mahlangu, who was shot on January 13 inside the hostel.

Mamelodi West police spokesperson Captain Jan Maheso said: “We are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder. The man was shot and later died in hospital and his friend was shot in the leg.”

Last week, beds, TVs, clothes and other personal belongings were scattered all over the hostel grounds during the evictions, which was described by eyewitnesses as "like a movie".

They said a group of about 50 men wielding heavy artillery sealed off the hostels at 7am on Monday, demanding that residents cleared the units. Residents fought back, and a hail of bullets started flying. No arrests were made, said Maheso.

Most of the previous occupants are believed to be still living on the streets, trying to find alternative accommodation. Others have moved to Mamelodi East.

Asked what the selection process for the new occupants was, the group said: "We are the rightful owners."

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said: “We discourage people from seizing units which have not being allocated to them.”