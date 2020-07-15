We must wish to be like Nat Nakasa

Pretoria - As the New York City mayor Bill de Blasio joined the people who had gathered at Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Towers to paint the #BlackLivesMatter mural, one was taken aback by the struggles against racism, the idea of living in a world imbued with social justice and ubuntu. This noble gesture has been preceded by many instances where African-Americans have been at the receiving end of the most pernicious racism of the 21st century. The story of how George Floyd was killed is but an example of how many other black people suffer at the hands of the police in the United States. All these developments invoked in me thoughts of Nat Nakasa, a South African writer who died on July 14, 1965, after he fell from a seven-storey building in New York. Nakasa is a man who was forced to leave South Africa through an exit permit, after he was not allowed a passport to pursue his journalism skills further through the Nieman Fellowship, at Harvard University in the US. This meant whatever happened to him, he was not going to be allowed back into the country. The question is: what drove the need for Nat to leave the country like this?

Nakasa, like many activists of his time, was confronted by a racist system that excluded black people from participating in higher echelons of key sectors of the economy and further spatialised people along colour lines, something Nat did not conform to.

We learned that, after leaving Durban for Johannesburg to pursue his journalism career, Nat refused to reside in townships which were earmarked for black people and, as a result, he slept at the offices where he worked, as the law at the time could not allow a black person to stay in the central business district of Joburg or in the affluent areas reserved for white South Africans.

Doesn’t this make Nat Nakasa a sell out who looked down at his fellow black people? Did Nat wish to be white like many black people who enjoy the callousness of white privilege?

The answers to these questions are a definite no, because Nakasa viewed South Africa beyond the lenses of his peers.

Nat traversed seamlessly with white liberals and black people, which I believe is the reason why Mongane Wally Serote characterised him as a “Rainbow Man”.

By those times, Nat had read of the democracy and civil rights enjoyed by citizens in the US, which could be why he took up the fellowship at Harvard University.

Kathleen Conwell says what might have troubled Nat’s stay in the US was how African-Americans were treated, having left South Africa with a view of meeting his freedom.

Conwell states: “We will invite you to study at Havard invite you to speak at our social hour and in that way we will have fulfilled our responsibility to all blackness” while African-Americans faced all forms of segregation in their own country.

If I was Nat, I could have felt the same because the commitment to blackness should transcend lip service and I am not surprised Kathleen felt this broke Nakasa. It does not come as a surprise that the #BlackLivesMatter movement is emerging strongly after the killing of George Floyd. Nat Nakasa once saw the brutality of this system in the US and South Africa.

All Nat wanted was for white and black people to live in harmony, where one is valued according to their own contribution.

We have to keep his legacy alive and, for this, we must thank the South African National Editors' Forum for doing this with distinction. All of us must wish to be like Nat Nakasa, be good at what you do and have integrity. I am Nat Nakasa!

* Morifi is provincial secretary of the Young Communist League of South Africa in Gauteng and PhD candidate at Tshwane University of Technology. He writes in his personal capacity.

Pretoria News